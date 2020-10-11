Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Speaks At The Passing Out Parade Of 67 Cadets In Kaduna (Photos)
News photo Naija on Point  - ADVERTISEMENT President Muhammadu Buhari played the guest of honour at the passing out parade of 67 cadets in Kaduna state.

6 hours ago
Buhari attends passing out parade of 67 cadets in Kaduna (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday October 10, attended the Passing Out Parade of 67 cadets in Kaduna state.
Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State KOKO TV Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari amidst the going nationwide protest was at the Passing Out Parade of NDA on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Kaduna State. Speaking at the event which was also attended by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Senate President Ahmad Lawan ...
Authentic News Daily:
Byk KATO P. LADAN, Kaduna The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani has congratulated the new officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces who passed out at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna on Saturday, charging them ...


