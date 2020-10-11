Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zimbabwe Journalist: ‘I Was Jailed For A Month For Exposing Corruption’
Global Village Extra  - In our series of letters from African journalists, Zimbabwe’s Hopewell Chin’ono explains how he came face-to-face with the consequences of an alleged corruption scandal he helped highlight earlier this year.

11 hours ago
