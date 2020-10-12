Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Despite dissolution, youths protest against, for SARS
The Punch
- Friday Olokor, Deji Lambo, Daud Olatunji, Wale Oyewale, Olaide Oyelude and Armstrong Bakam Despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Ad...
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Sola Shittu, Gombe THE Gombe State Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), on Sunday condemned the dissolution of Special Anti Robbery Squad in the country by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu. The dissolution of SARS is coming ...
NNN:
NNN: The Voice of Nigeria Youths (VONY), a youth group, has commended the Inspector-General of Police( I-G) Mohammed Adamu, for dissolving the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
