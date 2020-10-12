Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Despite dissolution, youths protest against, for SARS
News photo The Punch  - Friday Olokor, Deji Lambo, Daud Olatunji, Wale Oyewale, Olaide Oyelude and Armstrong Bakam Despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Ad...

1 hour ago
Sola Shittu, Gombe THE Gombe State Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), on Sunday condemned the dissolution of Special Anti Robbery Squad in the country by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu. The dissolution of SARS is coming ...
NNN: The Voice of Nigeria Youths (VONY), a youth group, has commended the Inspector-General of Police( I-G) Mohammed Adamu, for dissolving the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).


