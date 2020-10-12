Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG blackmailing varsity workers into enrolling on IPPIS –ASUU
News photo The Punch  - Chukwudi Akasike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has described the directive stopping the salaries of university employees, who have not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll I...

5 hours ago
The Chairman of the University of Port Harcourt Branch of ASUU, Dr. Austen Sado, who spoke on Sunday, was quoted as having said some of his colleagues had not been paid since February
