Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
FG blackmailing varsity workers into enrolling on IPPIS –ASUU
The Punch
- Chukwudi Akasike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has described the directive stopping the salaries of university employees, who have not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll I...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
The Chairman of the University of Port Harcourt Branch of ASUU, Dr. Austen Sado, who spoke on Sunday, was quoted as having said some of his colleagues had not been paid since February
Naija News:
The directive of the Federal Government stopping the salaries of university worker who have not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, has been described by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, as blackmail to ...
Gist Punch:
The Federal Government has ordered the stoppage of salaries of any university employee who is not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System with effect from November 2020.It gave the directive in its latest memo from the ...
ABS Radio TV:
The Federal Government has ordered the stoppage of salaries of any university employee, who is not enrolled on the Integrated...
The Tide:
The Federal Government has ordered that salaries of any university worker, who is not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), be stopped with effect from November 2020.
