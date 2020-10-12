Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: UK asks FG to respect protesters' rights
News photo The Cable  - Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, has asked the Nigerian government to respect the right of people to protest, and urged

The United Kingdom has told the federal government to respect the rights of protesting Nigerians amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests.


