Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man kills his own wife with acid, flees in Akwa Ibom
News photo Top Naija  - One Udoh Okon is on the run after killing his wife by bathing her in acid at the Mbiakpan Ikot Edim village in the Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa State, TopNaija reports.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Akwa Ibom man kills wife with acid, flees The Punch:
Patrick Odey, Uyo Oe Udoh Okon has allegedly killed his wife by bathing her in acid at the Mbiakpan Ikot Edim village in the Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa State. It was gathered that ...
Man flees after bathing wife with acid, killing her in Akwa Ibom The Herald:
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is on the trail of one Udoh Okon, who bathed his wife with acid which led to her death.
Tragedy As Man Kills Wife With Acid, Flees Anaedo Online:
Udoh Okon has allegedly killed his wife by bathing her in acid at the Mbiakpan Ikot Edim village in the Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday as the man allegedly poured acid on his ...
Akwa Ibom man kills wife with acid, flees First Reports:
A woman died Saturday in Akwa Ibom after her husband allegedly poured acid on her following a disagreement.


   More Picks
1 Lagos Senatorial Aspirant, Gbadamosi Accuses Rival Of Assassination Attempt On Campaign Team - The Breaking Times, 6 hours ago
2 Queen Otelahu Oko reiterates Cross River State's resolve on quality Girl Child Education - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 How reform bill will transform nation’s water sector, by minister - People's Daily, 7 hours ago
4 Edo 2020: Five Political Parties File Petitions, Seek Nullification Of Obaseki’s Victory - Aledeh, 7 hours ago
5 Watch As Woman Disrupts Wedding In Catholic Church; Claims Groom Is Her Husband And They Slept Together Hours Earlier [Video] - Our 9Ja, 4 hours ago
6 FG To Matawalle: We Own The Gold Deposits In Zamfara - Naija on Point, 7 hours ago
7 Trump administration calls on Congress to pass stripped-down coronavirus relief bill - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
8 Raheem Sterling on course to surpass Lionel Messi as Pep Guardiola's most used player ever - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 “It Was Almost Unsurvivable” – Meghan Markle Speaks About Being The Most Trolled Person In 2019 (Video) - News of Africa, 10 hours ago
10 Man kills his own wife with acid, flees in Akwa Ibom - Top Naija, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info