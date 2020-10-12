Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“It Was Almost Unsurvivable” – Meghan Markle Speaks About Being The Most Trolled Person In 2019 (Video)
News photo News of Africa  - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with 3 high school students for their “Teenage Therapy” podcast and Meghan spoke about being the most trolled person in the world in 2019. The podcast was to mark Saturday’s World Mental Health Day. They ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


