Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Edo 2020: Five Political Parties File Petitions, Seek Nullification Of Obaseki’s Victory
Aledeh
- A total of five political parties filed petitions at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Benin City, the state capital, at the close of submission of petitions on October 10, 2020.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Another Source
Abuja Press:
A total of five political parties filed petitions at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal at the close of submission of petitions on October 10, seeking to nullify the election of governor Godwin Obaseki.Three political parties which ...
More Picks
1
Queen Otelahu Oko reiterates Cross River State's resolve on quality Girl Child Education -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Edo 2020: Five Political Parties File Petitions, Seek Nullification Of Obaseki’s Victory -
Aledeh,
5 hours ago
3
FG To Matawalle: We Own The Gold Deposits In Zamfara -
Naija on Point,
5 hours ago
4
Zimbabwe Journalist: ‘I Was Jailed For A Month For Exposing Corruption’ -
Global Village Extra,
11 hours ago
5
The trials of Brother Tinubu -
Sahara Weekly Magazine,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...