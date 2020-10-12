Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump administration calls on Congress to pass stripped-down coronavirus relief bill
News photo The Street Journal  - Trump administration calls on Congress to pass stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using $130BN leftover PPP funds - but Democrats again reject proposal as 'woefully inadequate' The administration proposal, which Democrats dismissed as inadequate, ...

7 hours ago
Bill to legalise cultivation of marijuana passes second reading Linda Ikeji Blog:
A bill to legalize cultivation of marijuana in Nigeria has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives. Legal practitioner, Dr. Tonye Jaja Clinton disclosed this during a media parley organized by Grow Cann Africa in Abuja on the ...
Bill seeking legalisation of industrial hemp passes second reading Vanguard News:
By Chris Ochayi, Abuja A bill seeking the legalisation and usage of industrial hemp plants for medical and scientific research is presently before the House of Representatives. The bill, which was presented by Rep. Princess Miriam Onuoha, representing ...


