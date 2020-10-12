Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Luis Suarez could have stayed at the club to prove me wrong' - Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman opens up on reported conflict
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - New Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman has stated that Luis Suarez could have stayed at Barcelona to fight for his spot instead of taking the easy way out by moving to Atletico Madrid. Suarez had spent a successful six-year spell at Camp Nou, winning the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Barcelona Boss Koeman Reveals What He Told Lionel Messi About Suarez’s Departure Naija Loaded:
Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman, has revealed what he told Lionel Messi about Luis Suarez’s exit from the club this summer. Koeman, speaking to NOS, said Suarez could have stayed at the Camp Nou, but it was the club’s decision to let him leave.
Barcelona youngster beat Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to La Liga award FC Naija:
Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has beaten Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to La Liga award with just a few months into the season.
‘Luis Suarez could have stayed at the club to prove me wrong’ Gistvile:
New Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman has stated that  Luis Suarez could have stayed at Barcelona to fight for his spot instead of taking the easy way out by moving to Atletico Madrid.   Suarez had spent a successful six-year spell at Camp Nou, winning ...


   More Picks
1 Actress Tatum O'Neal placed on psychiatric detention after police responded to calls of 'suicidal threat' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Ondo Nurse Found After Threatening To Commit Suicide - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
3 Aisha Buhari, Others To be Honoured As Abuja Hosts 8th Edition Of Democracy Heroes Award - Leadership, 7 hours ago
4 We Will Soon Expose Those Feeding Fat On IPPIS – ASUU - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
5 Lagos Senatorial Aspirant, Gbadamosi Accuses Rival Of Assassination Attempt On Campaign Team - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
6 'Luis Suarez could have stayed at the club to prove me wrong' - Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman opens up on reported conflict - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Mastercard Foundation, Non-profits kick-off ‘Learn at Home’ Project to provide Remote Learning Opportunities for 1 Million Nigerian Children - Bella Naija, 10 hours ago
8 How reform bill will transform nation’s water sector, by minister - People's Daily, 10 hours ago
9 'Nancy Pelosi couldn't pass a basic aptitude test' - Trump questions US House Speaker's mental fitness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Edo 2020: Five Political Parties File Petitions, Seek Nullification Of Obaseki’s Victory - Aledeh, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info