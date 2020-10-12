Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Horror As Gunmen Assassinate Market Leader Inside Church In Delta State
Tori News
- The victim was trailed and shot inside the church where he tried escaping from them.
59 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Gunmen kill another police officer, market leader in Delta Barely four days after the killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley during #ENDSARS protest at Ughelli, another police officer was, on Sunday, killed by gunmen at Osubi in Okpe Local ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Suspected assassins have killed the chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, Comrade Freedom Odiete.Reports say the gunmen ambushed the market leader at Cross and Stop junction, Ekete-Inland while headed towards the ...
Top Naija:
Suspected assassins murder the chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, Comrade Freedom Odiete. Reports say the gunmen ambushed the market leader at Cross and Stop junction, Ekete-Inland while headed towards the DSC ...
Public News Update:
Tribune Online Gunmen kill another police officer, market leader in Delta Barely four days after the killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley during #ENDSARS protest at Ughelli, another police officer was,...
Legit 9ja:
Some suspected gunmen have killed one Comrade Freedom Odiete, the Chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Suspected assassins have killed the chairman of Udu
More Picks
1
FG To Matawalle: We Own The Gold Deposits In Zamfara -
Naija on Point,
4 hours ago
2
The trials of Brother Tinubu -
Sahara Weekly Magazine,
9 hours ago
3
“I Sincerely Apologize For My Actions And Inactions” – Lil Frosh Breaks Silence After He Was Accused Of Battering His Girlfriend -
Online Nigeria,
3 hours ago
4
Horror As Gunmen Assassinate Market Leader Inside Church In Delta State -
Tori News,
59 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...