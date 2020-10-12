Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Horror As Gunmen Assassinate Market Leader Inside Church In Delta State
News photo Tori News  - The victim was trailed and shot inside the church where he tried escaping from them.

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill another police officer, market leader in Delta Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Gunmen kill another police officer, market leader in Delta Barely four days after the killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley during #ENDSARS protest at Ughelli, another police officer was, on Sunday, killed by gunmen at Osubi in Okpe Local ...
Gunmen assassinate market leader inside church in Delta state Linda Ikeji Blog:
Suspected assassins have killed the chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, Comrade Freedom Odiete.Reports say the gunmen ambushed the market leader at Cross and Stop junction, Ekete-Inland while headed towards the ...
Gunmen assassinate market leader inside church in Delta state Top Naija:
Suspected assassins murder the chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, Comrade Freedom Odiete. Reports say the gunmen ambushed the market leader at Cross and Stop junction, Ekete-Inland while headed towards the DSC ...
Gunmen kill another police officer, market leader in Delta Public News Update:
Tribune Online Gunmen kill another police officer, market leader in Delta Barely four days after the killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley during #ENDSARS protest at Ughelli, another police officer was,...
Gunmen Kill Udu LGA Market Chairman Inside Chuch In Delta State. Legit 9ja:
Some suspected gunmen have killed one Comrade Freedom Odiete, the Chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state.
Gunmen assassinate market leader inside church in Delta state Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Suspected assassins have killed the chairman of Udu


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info