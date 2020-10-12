Post News
News at a Glance
Raheem Sterling on course to surpass Lionel Messi as Pep Guardiola's most used player ever
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Manchester City star, Raheem Sterling is set to become Pep Guardiola’s most used player ever.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Barcelona won two Champions Leagues under Pep Guardiola only because of Lionel Messi’s brilliance, according to former Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath. The Catalans won their maiden treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies in 2008- ...
Gistvile:
Manchester City star, Raheem Sterling is set to become Pep Guardiola’s most used player ever.
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Ronaldinho’s retirement from football in early 2018, was a bigger pill for Lionel Messi and football fanatics to swallow as a gem was bowing out…
