24-year-old Lady Robs A Financial institution To Pay Her Money owed (Images)
News photo Naija on Point  - Phung   A girl, 24 has been arrested by the police after she robbed a financial institution in Vietnam.   It was gathered that the…

7 hours ago
24-year-old woman robs a bank to pay debts Linda Ikeji Blog:
A 24-year-old woman identified as Phung Thi Thang has been arrested by police after she robbed a Techcombank branch in Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Confirming the incident on Sunday, October 11, the police said the suspect, who was ...
Young lady robs bank to pay off her debts Correct NG:
A 24-year-old Vietnamese woman has been arrested by police after she robbed a Techcombank branch in Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City. Police confirmed the robbery on Sunday, October 11, revealing that Phung Thi Thang, who was wearing a cap, a long- ...
24-year-old Woman Robs A Bank To Pay Her Debts Nigeria Newspaper:
24-year-old Woman Robs A Bank To Pay Her Debts
24-year-old Woman Robs A Bank To Pay Her Debts (Photos) Tori News:
A woman who stormed a bank and robbed a huge sum of money in order to pay her debt has been apprehended.


