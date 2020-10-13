Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Pastor asks female members to take off their panties and shaves their pubic hair during church program (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video which has gone viral after being shared on social media showed a Pastor asking female members of his church to take off their panties before proceeding to shave their pubic hair during the church program.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
A video circulating on social media captures the moment a Ghanaian pastor was seen shaving the hairs on the public region of female congregants.
Top Naija:
A sensational video stirring up the internet showed a Pastor asking female members of his church to take off their panties before proceeding to shave their pubic hair during the church program.
Correct Kid:
A trending video shows a ghanaian pastor shaving off pubic hairs of his female church members. In the video the female church members are coming one by one as he shaves their pubic hairs off and prays for them.
Gistvile:
A video which has gone viral after being shared on social media showed a Pastor asking female members of his church to take off their panties before proceeding to shave their pubic hair during the church program.
Nesco Media:
A video making the rounds on social media captured moment a Pastor asked his female church members to take off their panties before proceeding to shave their pubic hair during the church The post Pastor asks female members to take off their panties ...
Sleek Gist:
A recently surfaced video online has captured moment a yet to be identified Ghanaian pastor shaving the private parts of ...
HGS Media Plus:
A Ghanaian Pastor shaving the pubic hairs of his female members while praying for them in the church has gone viral and spark outrage from internet users.
More Picks
1
Kano Residents Hold Mega Rally In Support Of SARS/SWAT (PHOTOS) -
The Trent,
2 hours ago
2
Tragedy As Vigilantes Attack Police Station In Niger State After Bandits Killed Four Of Their Colleagues -
Tori News,
5 hours ago
3
The New iPhone 12 Seems Uninteresting As Apple Drops 2% -
ODU News,
4 hours ago
4
Jubilation As 44-year-old Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 20 years Of Marriage -
Tori News,
5 hours ago
5
'Every single day it shocks me' - Man Utd star Marcus Rashford speaks on his fight to end childhood hunger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
When I started making money, people were saying I sleep with politicians and I use charms – Bobrisky -
Studio CB55,
4 hours ago
7
ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani -
Information Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
Bonny 4: Daughter of one of the men abducted at a funeral in Rivers cries out to Gov Wike for help, says kidnappers are demanding N10m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shares loved up photos and video of herself and her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
#ENDSARS protesters block berger roundabout in Abuja -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
