'Nancy Pelosi couldn't pass a basic aptitude test' - Trump questions US House Speaker's mental fitness
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - US President, Donald Trump has blasted the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she couldn’t pass a basic aptitude test as he questioned her mental fitness for office.

2 hours ago
Eric Trump conceded that his father had ‘lost a fortune,’ but dismissed questions about influence-peddling. The Street Journal:
Eric Trump conceded that his father had ‘lost a fortune,’ but dismissed questions about influence-peddling.
Nancy Pelosi couldn’t pass ‘basic aptitude tests’ Gistvile:
President Trump said Rep. Nancy Pelosi couldn’t pass “basic aptitude tests” after the Democratic leader of the House vowed to create a committee to study removing a president from office who is considered physically or mentally incapacitated.


