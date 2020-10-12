Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: President Buhari Ordered Police To Harass Protesters - Aisha Yesufu Alleges
News photo Tori News  - Yesufu said had the President not given the instruction, he would have sanctioned the IGP for the several assaults on #EndSARS protesters by his men.

8 hours ago
Buhari ordered police to harass #EndSARS protesters —Aisha Yesufu The Punch:
Kayode OyeroOne of the leading voices of the #EndSARS protests rocking different parts of the country, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), orde...
Aisha Yesufu: 23 stunning facts about the “Hijab-wearing revolutionary” The News:
By Nehru Odeh Aisha Yesufu, activist, microbiologist and businesswoman, has not only been at the forefront of the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign but
#EndSARS: President Buhari Ordered Police To Harass Protesters – Aisha Yesufu Alleges Online Nigeria:
Aisha Yesufu Aisha Yesufu, one of the voices spearheading the #EndSARS protest has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Police operatives to attack protesters expressing their displeasure over the harrassment, extortions and extrajudicial ...
Aisha Yesufu: Buhari Ordered Police To Harass EndSARS Protesters Gist Punch:
One of the leading voices of the #EndSARS protests rocking different parts of the country, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), ordered the men of the Nigeria Police Force to attack protesters expressing ...
#EndSARS Protest: Day 6,Videos Of Protesters Demanding Buhari To EndSARS iExclusive News:
#EndSARS Protest: Day 6,Videos Of Protesters Demanding Buhari To EndSARS The protesters have taken over the Lekki toll gate. They have shutdown the road. The protesters have been chanting demands.


