Police officers arrest and assault female #EndSARS protesters in Ojuelegba (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some police officers have been spotted in a viral video assaulting female protesters who they arrested at the #EndSARS protest. An eyewitness who shared the video on Twitter alleged that the incident occurred in Ojuelegba area of Lagos state.

10 hours ago
#EndSARS: One killed as police open fire on protesters in Ojuelegba Vanguard News:
A bystander caught up in the #EndSARS protest around Barracks, Ojuelegba, lost his life, after being hit by a stray bullet.
Police officers brutalise lady at Ojuelegba #EndSARS protest Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police today were seen around Ojuelegba in Lagos, beating up a lady. They had arrested two women who were on a peaceful #EndSARS protest at Ojuelegba, Lagos.As they dragged the women off the protest, officers were seen hitting one of them hard.
Moment Police Officers Beat Up Female Protesters in Lagos Today (Video) FL Vibe:
Moment Police Officers Beat Up Female Protesters in Lagos A video that surfaced online showed the moment police officers physically assaulted young women protesting in the ongoing EndSARs protest.
#EndSARS: Police Assault, Arrest Two Female Protesters In Ojuelegba, Lagos Aledeh:
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force with Area C Police Unit, Ojuelegba, Lagos, have arrested two female protesters. A viral video showed the police officers beating and dragging the helpless protesters.
Police officers brutalise lady at Ojuelegba #EndSARS protest Olajide TV:
Some men of the Nigeria Police Force descend on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Ojuelegba in Lagos state. A touching scene from the protest showed how the officers attacked a lady who was not resisting arrest.


