UPDATE: Police confirms arrest of 45-year-old 'mentally challenged' man who bludgeoned his parents to death with pestle in Enugu
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 45-year-old man identified as Michael Ugwuanyi, who smashed his parents to death with pestle at Mkporogwu, Iheakpu Awka, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state.

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

