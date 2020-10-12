Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Actress Tatum O'Neal placed on psychiatric detention after police responded to calls of 'suicidal threat'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Tatum O'Neal placed on psychiatric detention after police responded to calls of 'suicidal threat'
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Senator Ajibola Bashiru, representing Osun Central has called on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to close all detention centres used by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).<br />#ENDSARS ...
Naija News:
The spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ajibola Bashiru has urged the federal government to close the various detention centers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police. The Senator who represents Osun ...
More Picks
1
Actress Tatum O'Neal placed on psychiatric detention after police responded to calls of 'suicidal threat' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Ondo Nurse Found After Threatening To Commit Suicide -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
3
Aisha Buhari, Others To be Honoured As Abuja Hosts 8th Edition Of Democracy Heroes Award -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
4
We Will Soon Expose Those Feeding Fat On IPPIS – ASUU -
Naija Loaded,
9 hours ago
5
Lagos Senatorial Aspirant, Gbadamosi Accuses Rival Of Assassination Attempt On Campaign Team -
The Breaking Times,
9 hours ago
6
'Luis Suarez could have stayed at the club to prove me wrong' - Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman opens up on reported conflict -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Mastercard Foundation, Non-profits kick-off ‘Learn at Home’ Project to provide Remote Learning Opportunities for 1 Million Nigerian Children -
Bella Naija,
10 hours ago
8
How reform bill will transform nation’s water sector, by minister -
People's Daily,
10 hours ago
9
'Nancy Pelosi couldn't pass a basic aptitude test' - Trump questions US House Speaker's mental fitness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Edo 2020: Five Political Parties File Petitions, Seek Nullification Of Obaseki’s Victory -
Aledeh,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...