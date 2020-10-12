Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Despite video evidence, Lagos police spokesman says protesters shot three officers
News photo The Cable  - The Lagos police command says three of its officers were shot during a protest by citizens against police brutality in Lagos.

5 hours ago
#EndSARS protesters shot three of our officers- Lagos police PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, says Linda Ikeji Blog:
The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, says three officers in the command were shot during a protest against police brutality and are currently in the Intensive Care Unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital ...
Man confirmed dead during police shooting in Surulele, Lagos State Oyo Gist:
Oyogist.com reports that police officers shot live bullets in order to disperse EndSARS protesters.During the shooting process, one of the victims, a mechanic, who came to witness the event got hit by stray bullet and died.The other two victims are ...


