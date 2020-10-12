Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS: Ebonyi youth protest as Phyno, Flavour pledge to march in Enugu
News photo Premium Times  - The protesters demanded justice and compensation for the families of the deceased victims of SARS killings

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 Pictures From The EndSARS Protest In Egbeda, Lagos - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
2 Update: Photos from the traditional wedding ceremony of Zambian man busted by wife trying to marry another woman as more details emerge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Police officers arrest and assault female #EndSARS protesters in Ojuelegba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 'Nancy Pelosi couldn't pass a basic aptitude test' - Trump questions US House Speaker's mental fitness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Actress Tatum O'Neal placed on psychiatric detention after police responded to calls of 'suicidal threat' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Rapper, Fabolous and longtime girlfriend Emily Bustamante welcome their third child, a baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 24-year-old Lady Robs A Financial institution To Pay Her Money owed (Images) - Naija on Point, 10 hours ago
8 Pastor asks female members to take off their panties and shaves their pubic hair during church program (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 #EndSARS: President Buhari Ordered Police To Harass Protesters - Aisha Yesufu Alleges - Tori News, 6 hours ago
10 Aisha Buhari, Others To be Honoured As Abuja Hosts 8th Edition Of Democracy Heroes Award - Leadership, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info