News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Global COVID-19 Update: Deaths reach 1,084,348 from more than 37.9m confirmed cases as of 12th October 2020
The Info Stride
- The death toll due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic currently stands at 865,544 while the confirmed cases are 37,989,782.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Pulse Nigeria:
208 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Monday.
Aledeh:
Nigeria has recorded 164 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the disclosure in its daily update on Monday. According to the centre, 208 recovered patients were also discharged.
Wotzup NG:
Nigeria on Monday recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja. It added that no COVID-19 death was ...
Gistvile:
Here, we will keep updating you on all the summaries of Covid-19 Cases in Nigeria as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) 164 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-64 FCT-26 Enugu-20 Kaduna-11 Oyo-11 Plateau-8 Ondo-7 Anambra-4 ...
More Picks
1
“Don’t allow friends lead you astray” Oritsefemi continues to plead with his wife Nabila Fash on Instagram after she moved in with Caroline Danjuna amid marriage crisis -
Gistvile,
4 hours ago
2
Global COVID-19 Update: Deaths reach 1,084,348 from more than 37.9m confirmed cases as of 12th October 2020 -
The Info Stride,
7 hours ago
3
Mum explains to her 11-year-old Nigerian son what Wet A*s P*ssy means (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
#EndSARS: Serious Gbas Gbos Between Ubi Franklin And Jemima Osunde -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
8 hours ago
5
#EndSARS: Ebonyi youth protest as Phyno, Flavour pledge to march in Enugu -
Premium Times,
9 hours ago
6
Pictures From The EndSARS Protest In Egbeda, Lagos -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
7
Update: Photos from the traditional wedding ceremony of Zambian man busted by wife trying to marry another woman as more details emerge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
