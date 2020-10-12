Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Global COVID-19 Update: Deaths reach 1,084,348 from more than 37.9m confirmed cases as of 12th October 2020
News photo The Info Stride  - The death toll due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic currently stands at 865,544 while the confirmed cases are 37,989,782.

7 hours ago
Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, no death Pulse Nigeria:
208 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Monday.
No Death Recorded As Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 60,430 With 164 New Infections Aledeh:
Nigeria has recorded 164 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the disclosure in its daily update on Monday. According to the centre, 208 recovered patients were also discharged.
164 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total reaches 60,430. Death toll 1,115; discharges 51,943 Wotzup NG:
Nigeria on Monday recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja. It added that no COVID-19 death was ...
Covid-19 Case Update 12th October Gistvile:
Here, we will keep updating you on all the summaries of Covid-19 Cases in Nigeria as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) 164 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-64 FCT-26 Enugu-20 Kaduna-11 Oyo-11 Plateau-8 Ondo-7 Anambra-4 ...


