News at a Glance

Davido says he was misquoted on #EndSARS protest denial (Full Statement) 1st for Credible News - Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has published an official press statement where he revealed that he never denied taking part in the ongoing protest to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. Davido’s statement is ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



