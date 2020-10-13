Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 300  Army/Police check-points choking S-East —Investigation
News photo Vanguard News  - …Harass, intimidate citizens …Motorists lament massive extortion …Stakeholders condemn the ugly act By Our Reporters THE South East zone can rightly be said to be under siege by soldiers and police that have mounted checkpoints almost at every two ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Salone:
With reports reaching us, the South East zone can rightly be said to be under siege by soldiers and police that have mounted checkpoints almost at every two kilometers in all the major roads in the zone.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info