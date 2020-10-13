Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Over 300 Army/Police check-points choking S-East —Investigation
Vanguard News
- …Harass, intimidate citizens …Motorists lament massive extortion …Stakeholders condemn the ugly act By Our Reporters THE South East zone can rightly be said to be under siege by soldiers and police that have mounted checkpoints almost at every two ...
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Salone:
With reports reaching us, the South East zone can rightly be said to be under siege by soldiers and police that have mounted checkpoints almost at every two kilometers in all the major roads in the zone.
More Picks
1
Lagos’ #EndSARS Protests Enter 7th Day As Falz, Others Resume Demonstrations | #SARSMustEnd -
Ono Bello,
2 hours ago
2
Moment Sports Journalist, Tobi Samuel was assaulted by Ajuwon Policemen during endsars protest in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
UPDATE – #EndSARS: Why FG May Forcefully End Protests If Youths Continue – Sagay -
Salone,
6 hours ago
4
#EndSARS: Governor Makinde bars police from engaging protesters in Oyo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
Over 300 Army/Police check-points choking S-East —Investigation -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
6
Davido says he was misquoted on #EndSARS protest denial (Full Statement) -
1st for Credible News,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...