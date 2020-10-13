Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide In Kwara Over Huge Debts
Tori News
- A man has shocked family and friends by taking his own life after piling huge unpaid debts.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A middle aged man identified as Alumun Igbaze has allegedly committed suicide in Benue State. Igbaze was found was hanging on a tree at Mbaayilamo community in Buruku Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening, Octobr 11.
Online Nigeria:
File photo A Nigerian man has ended his life in a sad manner by committing suicide over huge debts. The yam flour miller operating in Ganmo Market, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State was identified as Baba Elero. According to Punch, traders and buyers, ...
Within Nigeria:
Residents of Ganmo Market, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State were thrown into mourning on Monday, October 12, as one Baba Elero, yam flour miller operator reportedly hung himself in his shop over huge debts.
iBrand TV:
Again, a middle-aged man simply identified as Alumun Igbaze has allegedly committed suicide in Benue State. iBrandTV gathered that Igbaze was found was hanging on a tree at Mbaayilamo community in Buruku Local Government Area of the state on Sunday ...
Anaedo Online:
A man identified as Tyoakaa Tyosue, accused of stealing genitals committed suicide in a private school classroom in Daudu community of Guma Local Government Area of the State. Late Tyosue hanged himself on Sunday night night after pressure was ...
