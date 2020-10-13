Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide In Kwara Over Huge Debts
News photo Tori News  - A man has shocked family and friends by taking his own life after piling huge unpaid debts.

A middle aged man identified as Alumun Igbaze has allegedly committed suicide in Benue State. Igbaze was found was hanging on a tree at Mbaayilamo community in Buruku Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening, Octobr 11.
File photo A Nigerian man has ended his life in a sad manner by committing suicide over huge debts. The yam flour miller operating in Ganmo Market, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State was identified as Baba Elero. According to Punch, traders and buyers, ...
Residents of Ganmo Market, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State were thrown into mourning on Monday, October 12, as one Baba Elero, yam flour miller operator reportedly hung himself in his shop over huge debts.
Again, a middle-aged man simply identified as Alumun Igbaze has allegedly committed suicide in Benue State. iBrandTV gathered that Igbaze was found was hanging on a tree at Mbaayilamo community in Buruku Local Government Area of the state on Sunday ...
A man identified as Tyoakaa Tyosue, accused of stealing genitals committed suicide in a private school classroom in Daudu community of Guma Local Government Area of the State. Late Tyosue hanged himself on Sunday night night after pressure was ...


