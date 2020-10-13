Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#'s Mother Slapped By Police Officer For Demanding Her Son's Release (Video)
News photo Tori News  - According to her, she committed no crime, and was attacked by the male officer after she stepped into the station.

#END SARS: Old Woman Slapped By Police Officer While Trying To Secure Her Son’s Release Uju Edochie's Blog:
The mother of Oxlade’s manager, Ojahbee was mercilessly slapped by an officer in a police station in Surulere, Lagos state, after she demanded his release. In a heartbreaking video, the elderly woman can be seen lamenting her predicament.
#EndSARS: Elderly woman is slapped by police for pointing at police station during protest (video) Top Naija:
An elderly woman was slapped by police officers today in front of a police station in the heat of the end SARS protest. In a video shared online, the woman is seen lamenting and promising to take the case up after she was slapped.
Police Officers Slap Old Woman for Pointing at Station The Street Journal:
In the heat of the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), an elderly woman was slapped by police officers on Tuesday, October 13 in front of a police station.


