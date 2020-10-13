Post News
Fresh News
Newspapers
Login
Sign Up
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"The Silence From Churches And General Overseers Regarding #EndSARS Is So Loud" - Freeze Says
Tori News
- Taking to his Twitter page, the media personality called out church leaders who are yet to lend their voices to the on-going protest.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has called out Church leaders who are yet to lend their voices in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign against police brutality in Nigeria. Taking to his Twitter page, The Lagos-based On Air Personality acknowledged others who have ...
Information Nigeria:
Popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze has hit out at the Churches and their leaders who are yet to lend their voices in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign against police brutality in Nigeria. Taking to his Twitter page, The Lagos-based On ...
Online Nigeria:
Daddy Freeze Controversial OAP and Free the Sheepie Leader, Daddy Freeze has lashed out at religious leaders who are mute about the ongoing #EndSARS protest currently happening in the country.
Nesco Media:
Nigerian-Romanian broadcaster and radio talk show host, Daddy Freeze has called out Churche leaders who are yet to lend their voices in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign against police brutality in The post The silence from churches and general overseers ...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Daddy Freeze has hit out at the Churches and their l
Talk Glitz:
Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has hit out at the churches for not seeing enough action from them regarding the EndSARS protest.
FL Vibe:
Daddy Freeze Calls On Church Leaders To Lend Their Voices To #EndSARS Campaign On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has called on religious leaders especially GOs from various Churches, to lend their voices to the ongoing #SARSMustEnd campaign launched ...
Hit NG:
Daddy Freeze has hit out at the Churches and their leaders who are yet to lend their voices in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign against police brutality in Nigeria. Taking to his Twitter page, the media personality acknowledged others who have spoken out ...
