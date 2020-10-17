Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tell me true situations on secondary schools in Borno, Zulum begs principals
Vanguard News  - …Says ‘no common entrance, no JSS 1′ By Ndahi Marama Maiduguri—Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, has pleaded with 84 principals of public secondary schools in the state, to honestly tell him the true situations or challenges confronting secondary ...

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Trent:
776 newly-recruited teachers will join Borno’s secondary schools on November 1, 2020, less than three weeks from now, governor Babagana Umara Zulum has disclosed.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has said during a recent meeting between himself and some 84 Secondary schools Principals at the state Multipurpose Hall at the Government House in Maiduguri, where he complained bitterly about the dilapidated state ...
Edujandon:
Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday hosted 84 principals of all public secondary schools in the State but at the beginning, Zulum conditioned them to be honest in telling him the realities of challenges in the system, rather than cover-up for fear ...


