UPDATE – #EndSARS: Why FG May Forcefully End Protests If Youths Continue – Sagay Salone - Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Monday enjoined Nigerian youths to put an end to the #EndSARS protest in the country following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ...



News Credibility Score: 30%