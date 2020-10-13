Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are not witches"- Street children in Calabar protest at Governor's office against witchcraft allegations
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Children living on the streets of Calabar have started a protest against being labeled as witches. Lots of children between the ages of of 9 and 15 live on the streets of Calabar, sleeping on pavements and dumpsites.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


WE ARE NOT WITCHES: Street Children Stages Protest At Governor’s Office Against Witchcraft Allegations In Calabar Uju Edochie's Blog:
Some children habiting on the streets of Calabar have staged a protest while lamenting about being tagged as witches and wizards by people in the state.
Street Children In Calabar March In Protest Against Being Labelled Witches/Wizards | Daniel & Asuquo’s Heartbreaking Stories Motherhood In-Style:
This is worrisome! It is now becoming a normal practice in some states (Cross River, Calabar and Akwa Ibom especially) in Nigeria where children are branded as witches and wizards and are sent out of their homes by their parents Continue reading...
Salone:
About 1000 protesters including celebrities took over major streets in Calabar, Cross River State capital to protest against all forms of Police brutality, unprofessional conduct by some units in the police force.
"We Are Not Witches"- Street Children Protest At Governor Tori News:
The kids said the society and their families who tagged them as witches and wizards have neglected them.


