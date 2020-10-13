Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man brutally murdered as gunmen invade Bauchi community
Unknown gunmen invaded Gudum Hausawa, a suburb in Bauchi metropolis, killing a man and a young girl. One of the two victims of the attack which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, has been identified as Aminu Shehu Kobi. A resident of ...

7 hours ago
Gunmen kill 17 in Niger, Katsina, Bauchi attacks The Nation:
By Justina Asishana, Minna, and David Adenuga Bauchi  Three communities have come under attack in Niger, Katsina and Bauchi states, with 17 persons killed.
Man brutally murdered as gunmen invade Bauchi community Gistvile:
Unknown gunmen invaded Gudum Hausawa, a suburb in Bauchi metropolis, killing a man and a young girl.   One of the two victims of the attack which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, has been identified as Aminu Shehu Kobi.     A resident ...
Gunmen kill 17 in Niger, Katsina, Bauchi attacks Ladun Liadi Blog:
Three communities have come under attack in Niger, Katsina and Bauchi states, with 17 persons killed.On Monday morning, gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked local vigilante officials in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing six ...


