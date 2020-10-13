Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Mixed reaction as Nigerian father employs son as security man in his company
Within Nigeria
- Felix Obazee, a Nigerian father has caused a stir online after he took to networking platform, LinkedIn to reveal that he employed his son, Uyiogosa, as a security man at his company.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Following alleged plans to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 presidential race, notable northern organisations have expressed divergent views on whether or not he should contest in the poll.
Naija Loaded:
A Nigerian father identified as Felix Obazee, has revealed that he employed his son, Uyiogosa, as a security man at his company. Obazee, who is the CEO of Fionet Security Services, made this known via a LinkedIn post.
Legit 9ja:
A Nigerian dad identified as Felix Obazee revealed that he has decided to employ hi son to work as a security guard in his own company.
More Picks
1
Lagos’ #EndSARS Protests Enter 7th Day As Falz, Others Resume Demonstrations | #SARSMustEnd -
Ono Bello,
4 hours ago
2
#EndSARS: 'You Cannot Face Unarmed Citizens With Guns During A Peaceful Protest' - Atiku Blasts Police -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
3
Moment Sports Journalist, Tobi Samuel was assaulted by Ajuwon Policemen during endsars protest in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
The difference between #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS is that #Endsars is organized by dumb kids — Lauretta Onochie -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
5
Tell me true situations on secondary schools in Borno, Zulum begs principals -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
6
UPDATE – #EndSARS: Why FG May Forcefully End Protests If Youths Continue – Sagay -
Salone,
7 hours ago
7
#EndSARS: Governor Makinde bars police from engaging protesters in Oyo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Over 300 Army/Police check-points choking S-East —Investigation -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
9
#EndSARS protests targeted at Buhari not SARS ' Former Zamfara Senator, Kabiru Marafa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Mixed reaction as Nigerian father employs son as security man in his company -
Within Nigeria,
5 hours ago
