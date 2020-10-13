Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The difference between #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS is that #Endsars is organized by dumb kids — Lauretta Onochie
News photo Yaba Left Online  - President Buhari’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie has taken to her social media page to write an extensive post on the difference between #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS, hashtags which have been part of a nationwide campaign by Nigerians (mostly youths) ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


