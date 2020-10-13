|
1
Lagos’ #EndSARS Protests Enter 7th Day As Falz, Others Resume Demonstrations | #SARSMustEnd - Ono Bello,
4 hours ago
2
#EndSARS: 'You Cannot Face Unarmed Citizens With Guns During A Peaceful Protest' - Atiku Blasts Police - Tori News,
3 hours ago
3
Moment Sports Journalist, Tobi Samuel was assaulted by Ajuwon Policemen during endsars protest in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
The difference between #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS is that #Endsars is organized by dumb kids — Lauretta Onochie - Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
5
Tell me true situations on secondary schools in Borno, Zulum begs principals - Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
6
UPDATE – #EndSARS: Why FG May Forcefully End Protests If Youths Continue – Sagay - Salone,
7 hours ago
7
#EndSARS: Governor Makinde bars police from engaging protesters in Oyo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Over 300 Army/Police check-points choking S-East —Investigation - Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
9
#EndSARS protests targeted at Buhari not SARS ' Former Zamfara Senator, Kabiru Marafa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Mixed reaction as Nigerian father employs son as security man in his company - Within Nigeria,
5 hours ago