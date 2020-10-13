Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: 'You Cannot Face Unarmed Citizens With Guns During A Peaceful Protest' - Atiku Blasts Police
Tori News
- Men of the Nigeria police have been lambasted for attacking unarmed protesters with gun during peaceful protest.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Another Source
Edujandon:
YOU CANMOT FACE UNARMED CITIZENS WITH GUNS DURING A PEACEFUL PROTEST : FORMER PRESIDENT ATIKU SPEAKS He said: I have issued a statement supporting the reform of the police and of course also the disbanding of the SARS. He was trained by the police and ...
More Picks
1
Lagos’ #EndSARS Protests Enter 7th Day As Falz, Others Resume Demonstrations | #SARSMustEnd -
Ono Bello,
4 hours ago
2
#EndSARS: 'You Cannot Face Unarmed Citizens With Guns During A Peaceful Protest' - Atiku Blasts Police -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
3
Moment Sports Journalist, Tobi Samuel was assaulted by Ajuwon Policemen during endsars protest in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
The difference between #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS is that #Endsars is organized by dumb kids — Lauretta Onochie -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
5
Tell me true situations on secondary schools in Borno, Zulum begs principals -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
6
UPDATE – #EndSARS: Why FG May Forcefully End Protests If Youths Continue – Sagay -
Salone,
7 hours ago
7
#EndSARS: Governor Makinde bars police from engaging protesters in Oyo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Over 300 Army/Police check-points choking S-East —Investigation -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
9
#EndSARS protests targeted at Buhari not SARS ' Former Zamfara Senator, Kabiru Marafa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Mixed reaction as Nigerian father employs son as security man in his company -
Within Nigeria,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...