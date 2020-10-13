Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos’ #EndSARS Protests Enter 7th Day As Falz, Others Resume Demonstrations | #SARSMustEnd
News photo Ono Bello  - The widespread protests against police brutality and operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) continued on Tuesday with Nigerians reiterating their demands.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info