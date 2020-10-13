Post News
Fresh News
Newspapers
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: Governor Makinde bars police from engaging protesters in Oyo
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Policemen have been barred from engaging #EndSARS protesters in Oyo state by Governor Seyi Makinde. Speaking after a meeting with security chiefs in the state in a statewide broadcast on Monday October 12, Makinde stated that it is the legitimate ...
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Friday Posts:
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said the state was partnering with the French Government to broaden the state’s economy
Western Post News:
By Bode Akinbode, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Monday, said that the state was partnering with the French Government in order to broaden the state’s economy and ensure a better life for its people.
1
Lagos’ #EndSARS Protests Enter 7th Day As Falz, Others Resume Demonstrations | #SARSMustEnd -
Ono Bello,
2 hours ago
2
Moment Sports Journalist, Tobi Samuel was assaulted by Ajuwon Policemen during endsars protest in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
UPDATE – #EndSARS: Why FG May Forcefully End Protests If Youths Continue – Sagay -
Salone,
6 hours ago
4
#EndSARS: Governor Makinde bars police from engaging protesters in Oyo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
Over 300 Army/Police check-points choking S-East —Investigation -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
6
Davido says he was misquoted on #EndSARS protest denial (Full Statement) -
1st for Credible News,
11 hours ago
