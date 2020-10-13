Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: Governor Makinde bars police from engaging protesters in Oyo
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Policemen have been barred from engaging #EndSARS protesters in Oyo state by Governor Seyi Makinde. Speaking after a meeting with security chiefs in the state in a statewide broadcast on Monday October 12, Makinde stated that it is the legitimate ...

1 hour ago
Why we are partnering France on Oyo’s economy, by Makinde Friday Posts:
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said the state was partnering with the French Government to broaden the state’s economy
Why Oyo is Partnering France, Says Gov. Makinde Western Post News:
By Bode Akinbode, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Monday, said that the state was partnering with the French Government in order to broaden the state’s economy and ensure a better life for its people.


