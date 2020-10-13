Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer, Zlatan leads #Endpolicebrutality protest in Ghana (Videos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, Zlatan, who is currently in Ghana is leading an #Endpolicebrutality protest against police brutality in Accra. The singer is joined by several Nigerians living in Ghana and they are marching to the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

8 hours ago
Rapper Zlatan Ibile Joins #EndSARS Protest In Ghana (Video)
Singer, Zlatan leads #Endpolicebrutality protest in Ghana (Videos)
Zlatan Ibile leads the #EndSARS protest in Ghana [video]
Nigerian Rapper Zlatan Ibile Leads #EndSARS Protest In Ghana
