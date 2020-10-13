Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chacha Eke Faani says she's pregnant with 4th child and it's to blame for her 'bipolar'; insists she's never leaving husband (video)
Chacha Eke Faani has debuted her baby bump as she revealed she's pregnant with her 4th child and the pregnancy is to blame for her bipolar disorder.

"I can never leave my husband" – Chacha Eke says as she insists she has bipolar disorder
Popular Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke has revealed that she can never leave her husband, and confirms that her marriage to movie director, Austin Fanni Ikechukwu, is still intact.
Chacha Eke Faani says she's pregnant with 4th child and it's to blame for her 'bipolar'; insists she's never leaving husband (video)
Chacha Eke Faani has debuted her baby bump as she revealed she’s pregnant with her 4th child and the pregnancy is to blame for her bipolar disorder.
Enjoy Your Bipolar – Chacha Eke's Brother Slams Her For Lying
Aik Eke, brother of popular Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has slammed her sister for lying and covering up for her husband with the…


