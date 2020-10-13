Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS protests targeted at Buhari not SARS ' Former Zamfara Senator, Kabiru Marafa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Zamfara senator, Kabiru Marafa has alleged that the #EndSARS protests holding in different parts of Nigeria is mainly targeted at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and not the controversial police unit.

 Additional Sources

Marafa Faults Scrapping Of SARS Leadership:
A former Senator, Kabiru Garba Marafa has faulted the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police, urging President  Muhammadu Buhari to shine his eyes.
#EndSARS protests targeted at Buhari not SARS – Ex-senator Premium Times:
For Kabiru Marafa, if there are no protests against the killings in the North, then there is a motive behind the nationwide protest against SARS.
Senator Marafa opposes scrapping of SARS Correct NG:
Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has faulted the scrapping of the Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by President Muhammadu Buhari Marafa, who urged Bhari toshine his eyes, said the protest staged in parts of the country was actually ...


