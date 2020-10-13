Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


La Liga confirm the first Clasico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Saturday, October 24
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The first El Clasico of the 2020-21 season between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be taking place on October 25 at the Camp Nou, officials of the La Liga have confirmed. The clash between the two Spanish giants will kick-off at 4 PM. According to the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

La Liga confirm first El-Classico date of the season FC Naija:
The first El-Clasico date has been confirmed as the clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at 16:00 CEST at the Camp Nou. This will be the first clash between Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Barcelona newly ...
Barcelona And Real Madrid Could Clash With The Referendum On Bartomeu Naija on Point:
La Liga announced this Tuesday that Barcelona v Real Madrid on matchday seven will be held on 24th October. ‘Cadena COPE’ reports that the referendum…
La Liga confirm the first Clasico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Saturday, October 24 Hit NG:
between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be taking place on October 25 at the Camp Nou, officials of the La Liga have confirmed. The clash between the two Spanish giants will kick-off at 4 PM. According to the La Liga officials, the return leg of this ...


   More Picks
1 Fake Nollywood Star in EFCC Net Over $7,000 Romance Scam - EFCC, 4 hours ago
2 Nasarawa State Governor suspends aide over alleged impersonation and forgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 #SARSMUSTENDNOW: Akwa Ibom Governor Doles out ₦4m To Support #EndSARS March As Protest Hits Uyo - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
4 La Liga confirm the first Clasico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Saturday, October 24 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 VIDEO: #EndSARS protesters ground Osogbo - The Nation, 9 hours ago
6 22-year-old footballer dies after he was assaulted by teammates over poor defending - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Uncle takes offence after his nephew refused to put up his mother's photo on his DP to celebrate her on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Singer, Zlatan leads #Endpolicebrutality protest in Ghana (Videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 See What These JS Students Are Doing in The Absence Of Their Teacher (Video) - Naija on Point, 8 hours ago
10 Missing 19-year-old Port Harcourt girl found, family says she was 'dropped off' by ritualists who held her hostage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info