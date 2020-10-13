News at a Glance

#SARSMUSTENDNOW: Akwa Ibom Governor Doles out ₦4m To Support #EndSARS March As Protest Hits Uyo The Breaking Times - The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has given the sum of four miillion naira to protesters for refreshments as the EndSars protest hits Uyo for the first time 10 days after Nigerians across the country began the cause.



News Credibility Score: 41%



