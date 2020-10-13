Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chacha Eke-Faani addresses her brother, Georgina Onuoha and Victoria Inyama for getting involved in her marriage issue; they respond (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chacha Eke-Faani has addressed her brother IK Eke, Georgina Onuoha, and Victoria Inyama after they expressed concern for her online following her outcry that her marriage was over.

2 hours ago
Enjoy Your Bipolar – Chacha Eke-Faani’s Brother Washes Hand Off Her Matter KOKO TV Nigeria:
Aik Eke, brother to Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke-Faani has stated that he no longer has any concern with what happens in his sister’s marriage.


