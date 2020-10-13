Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Arsenal unveil new signing Thomas Partey after his £45m move from Atletico Madrid (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Thomas Partey has finally been unveiled as a new Arsenal player after joining the club in a £45m deal. Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta signed the Ghanaian midfielder on deadline day after the club paid Atletico Madrid his release clause to seal the deal.

How Partey was convinced to pick Arsenal over London rivals Vanguard News:
Thomas Partey’s father has revealed how he convinced his son to join Arsenal over Chelsea and Juventus. Partey arrived at the Emirates on transfer deadline day after the Gunners triggered his £45million release clause.
PICTURES & VIDEOS: Ghanaian midfielder Partey finally unveil by Arsenal FC Naija:
Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey finally unveiled by Arsenal ahead of the Premier League clash with Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The 27-year-old African superstar complete his move to Emirate Stadium on the transfer deadline day from ...
Arsenal Unveil New Signing, Thomas Patey KOKO TV Nigeria:
English Premier League side, Arsenal has finally unveiled its new signing, Thomas Patey after a €45m deal. Coach, Mikel Arteta had signed the Ghanaian midfielder on deadline day after payment was made to Atletico Madrid for his release clause.
Partey’s father reads riot act: Stay away from ladies! The Dabigal Blog:
If there is one thing Arsenal new sign Thomas Partey’s father is not ready to hear, it is that his son is playing hanky-panky with a lady while in London. A no nonsense pa Jacob has told his son in very clear terms to focus on the job on the...
Arsenal’s New Signing Partey ‘Waited for Bigger Team’ See Naija:
Thomas Partey’s father has explained that his superstar son waited for “bigger team” amid Chelsea and Juventus interest.


