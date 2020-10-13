Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nasarawa State Governor suspends aide over alleged impersonation and forgery
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the suspension of his Senior Special Assistant on Development Control, Architect Stanley Buba, over alleged impersonation and forgery.Recall that the state House of Assembly had ...

4 hours ago
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the suspension of his Senior Special Assistant on Development Control, Stanley Buba, over alleged impersonation and forgery.


