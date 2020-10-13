Post News
Fresh News
Newspapers
Top News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
The Punch
Vanguard News
The Nation
The Guardian
Channels Television
Sahara Reporters
This Day
The Cable
Daily Times
Leadership
Financial Watch
Nigerian Tribune
Linda Ikeji Blog
Daily Independent
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Some #EndSARS protesters displaying mob mentality —Keyamo
The Punch
- Kayode Oyero The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, says the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking the country is becoming a mob action.According to him, some crimi...
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, says the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking the country is becoming a mob action.According to him, some criminal elements have mixed with genuine protesters to unleash terror on ...
Naija News:
Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has opined that the continuous #EndSARS protest rocking the country is becoming a mob action.
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
