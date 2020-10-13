Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Some #EndSARS protesters displaying mob mentality —Keyamo
News photo The Punch  - Kayode Oyero The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, says the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking the country is becoming a mob action.According to him, some crimi...

Some #EndSARS protesters displaying mob mentality — Keyamo Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, says the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking the country is becoming a mob action.According to him, some criminal elements have mixed with genuine protesters to unleash terror on ...
Why Buhari Can’t Increase Policemen Salaries- Keyamo Tell Protesters Naija News:
Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has opined that the continuous #EndSARS protest rocking the country is becoming a mob action.


