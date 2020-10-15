Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
DJ Khaled Partnered With Lebron James, Launches New Podcast ‘The First One’
Naija on Point
- DJ Khaled announced his new podcast, The First One, kicks off this week.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
NBA star, LeBron James built his daughter a mini version of his mansion for her 6th birthday. His daughter, Zhuri will be 6 on October 22. Ahead of her birthday, the Los Angeles Lakers star gave her a small house built right next to their big house.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lebron James is showing us he is the daddy of the year with the massive moves that he is making. The basketball star has purchased the mini version of his LA mansion for his daughter Zhuri James as she turns 6.
Correct NG:
Basketball star, LeBron James built his daughter an amazing mini version of his mansion for her 6th birthday.
:
LeBron James builds his daughter a mini version of his mansion for her 6th birthday
