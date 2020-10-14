Anambra 2020: Party chair disagrees as former CBN Gov, Soludo gets APGA’s ticket Within Nigeria - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has reportedly handed its ticket to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo barely weeks to the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State Reacting to the development, the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%