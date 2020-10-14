Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

People whose creed it is to serve and protect have turned on those they are sworn to serve and protect - Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi comments on #EndSARS protest
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Seyi Tinubu, son of former Governor of Lagos state Bola Tinubu has weighed in on the #EndSARS protest by sharing some past experiences via an Instagram post.

9 hours ago
 Additional Sources

My father’s RRS legacy should be emulated by Tactical units – Seyi Tinubu The Herald:
Seyi Tinubu, son of former Lagos state Governor and Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has urged tactical units to emulate operatives of Rapid Response Service (RRS), set up during his father’s administration.
ENDSARS: I Gist Punch:
Seyi Tinubu, the son of one of APC's National leadershas also lend his voice to the ENDSARS campaign saying he is aware of police 'brutality'.


