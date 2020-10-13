Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Clash of two generations as cab driver says young end SARS protesters are criminals who deserve to be killed for having tattoos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young lady clashed with a cab driver and his friends after the driver said end SARS protesters deserve to be killed for having tattoos.

