Login
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Clash of two generations as cab driver says young end SARS protesters are criminals who deserve to be killed for having tattoos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A young lady clashed with a cab driver and his friends after the driver said end SARS protesters deserve to be killed for having tattoos.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
The Clash of two generations is currently the talk of social media. A young lady clashed with a cab driver and his friends after the driver said end SARS protesters deserve to be killed for having tattoos.
Anaedo Online:
A female protester today, clashed with a cab driver and his friends after the driver said she deserves to be killed for having tattoos.
FL Vibe:
Lady clashes with man who asked her to stop protesting because of her tattoo, says she deserves to be killed A female protester today, clashed with a cab driver and his friends after the driver said...
Nesco Media:
A female #EndSARS protester today, October 14, clashed with a cab driver and his friends after the driver said she deserves to be killed for having tattoos.
Tori News:
In a video shared online, the cab driver and his friends are seen insulting the woman for being in support of the EndSARS protest.
More Picks
1
Tragedy As Vigilantes Attack Police Station In Niger State After Bandits Killed Four Of Their Colleagues -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
2
Jubilation As 44-year-old Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 20 years Of Marriage -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
3
'Every single day it shocks me' - Man Utd star Marcus Rashford speaks on his fight to end childhood hunger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
When I started making money, people were saying I sleep with politicians and I use charms – Bobrisky -
Studio CB55,
2 hours ago
5
ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
Bonny 4: Daughter of one of the men abducted at a funeral in Rivers cries out to Gov Wike for help, says kidnappers are demanding N10m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shares loved up photos and video of herself and her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
#ENDSARS protesters block berger roundabout in Abuja -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
9
Clash of two generations as cab driver says young end SARS protesters are criminals who deserve to be killed for having tattoos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Nigerian man, two Indians sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for drug possession -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
