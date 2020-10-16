Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man, two Indians sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for drug possession
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A special court for exclusive trial of cases under NDPS act in Chennai has convicted aNigerian national, his two Indian accomplices and sentenced them to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the possession of narcotic substances, Times of India.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
A special court for exclusive trial of cases under NDPS act in Chennai has convicted a Nigerian and two Indian accomplices and sentenced them to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the possession of narcotic substances including ecstasy pills and cocaine ...
NNN:
NNN: An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced two lovers to one year imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine each for stealing motorcycle, valued N250,000. The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, said that the prosecution had proved his ...
Sleek Gist:
A Nigerian man, two Indians have been convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for drug possession. According to ...
Global Take:
A Nigerian man , Chukwu Simon Obinna, 30, and his two Indian accomplices ,K Kumaresan, 26 and C Arun Diwakar, 33, have been sentenced to 10yrs imprisonment for the possession of narcotic drugs According to Times of India, a special court for exclusive ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]A in Chennai, India has convicted a Nigerian and two Indian accomplices and sentenced them to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the possession of narcotic substances including ecstasy pills and cocaine.Read more »
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Nigerian man and his Indian accomplices bag 10yrs jail term for drug possession A Nigerian man , Chukwu Simon Obinna, 30, and his two Indian accomplices ,K Kumaresan, 26 and C Arun Diwakar, 33, have been sentenced to 10yrs imprisonment for ...
Phenomenal:
A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano State on Wednesday sentenced six men to four months in a correctional centre for possession of dangerous weapons.
Western Post News:
By Deborah Oladejo, Osogbo An Osun Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo the state capital on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man, Saheed Isola to one-year imprisonment for stealing block moulding machine.
Tori News:
The three accused, Chukwu Simon Obinna, K Kumaresan, and C Arun Diwakar, were arrested near an apartment in Porur in 2018, for the possession of the narcotic substances.
Hit NG:
A Nigerian national, Chukwu Simon Obinna and his two Indian accomplices have been jailed in India. A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under NDPS act in Chennai, convicted and sentenced them to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the ...


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Muslims observe Friday prayers at the#EndSARS protest locations in Lekki and Alausa while the non-Muslims maintained silence to allow them pray (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 36 mins ago
2 #EndSARS: FG to setup judicial panels of inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Grandfather pleads guilty to negligent homicide for dropping his 18-month-old granddaughter 150ft to her death from cruise ship window - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo shares adorable photos of his beautiful daughters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 We can no longer pretend, Nigeria is struggling due to systemic weaknesses - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Asamoah Gyan's brother denies allegations him and his brother assaulted man during tennis match - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 ''If I have more revenue sources, I will increase their number to 300" - Nasarawa LG chairman says 120 aides are not enough for him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Update: British pilot charged over tragic plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 ‘RHOC’ star Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she’s an alcoholic - Gistvile, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info