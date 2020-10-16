Nigerian man, two Indians sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for drug possession

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigerian Muslims observe Friday prayers at the#EndSARS protest locations in Lekki and Alausa while the non-Muslims maintained silence to allow them pray (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
36 mins ago
|
2
|
#EndSARS: FG to setup judicial panels of inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
Grandfather pleads guilty to negligent homicide for dropping his 18-month-old granddaughter 150ft to her death from cruise ship window - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
4
|
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo shares adorable photos of his beautiful daughters - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
We can no longer pretend, Nigeria is struggling due to systemic weaknesses - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
Asamoah Gyan's brother denies allegations him and his brother assaulted man during tennis match - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
''If I have more revenue sources, I will increase their number to 300" - Nasarawa LG chairman says 120 aides are not enough for him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
Update: British pilot charged over tragic plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
9
|
‘RHOC’ star Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she’s an alcoholic - Gistvile,
12 hours ago